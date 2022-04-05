LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after they say a 79-year-old Lyft driver was carjacked in Little Rock Sunday evening.

According to a police report, officers responded to an area in the 100 block of North Polk Street in reference to a robbery just after 5:45 p.m.

Police said the Lyft driver told them that he picked up a man wearing a beige shirt and dark colored pants at the West Scenic Apartments located at 605 West Scenic Drive in North Little Rock.

Officers said that the driver told them that he took the man to McDonalds on University Avenue and to another location on North Polk Street.

After arriving at the location, the report said that the driver told officers that the man pointed a handgun in his face.

The report said that the driver got out of the car and the man drove off on North Polk Street.

Officers said they spoke to a witness that stated she saw the incident, adding that she saw the man push the 79-year-old and drive off.

Officers said they were unable to locate the car and were only able to find a first name listed in the Lyft app.