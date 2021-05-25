Police: 2 people shot in front of Little Rock home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two people were injured in a shooting in front of a Little Rock home late Monday night, according to police.

Officers were responding to a call about shots fired when they received information that multiple victims had arrived at area hospitals.

An official spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department said two people had been shot in the incident. A woman was shot twice and was taken to the hospital by her children. A man was also shot once in the lower back, and was taken to UAMS by a co-worker. Police also said that both victims are now stable.

Police said that a white Honda sedan and a black mini-van drove by the home and began shooting at the victims.

Authorities said one woman, four men and three children were also at the residence when shots were fired, but none were injured.

Police while investigating the scene found multiple shell casings around the residence.