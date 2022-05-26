SEARCY, Ark. – Police in Searcy are investigating a murder/suicide that occurred on N. Ella St Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of N. Ella St around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday when a relative could not get anyone to answer the door.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found 36-year-old Frank Vincent Ollis, V Jr. and 23-year-old Jesayia Sage Ollis dead inside the home.

Police said that based on the evidence they have; it is believed that Ollis Jr. murdered his wife and then committed suicide.

Both bodies are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies and the investigation is ongoing.