LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that left one teen injured Monday evening.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to an area in the 2300 block of Brown Street after receiving a shot spotter call at 7:25 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found 34 shell casings and property damage to another victim’s home.

Police said they responded to a local hospital and found that the 14-year-old victim appeared to be shot in the foot.

The police also noted in the report that they found a green leafy substance on the scene, which was taken in for investigation along with the shell casings.

Officials with the LRPD said this is an ongoing investigation.