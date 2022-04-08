LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One person is hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night on Springer Boulevard.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the 26-year-old victim was found in a red pickup truck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was in critical condition upon arrival at the hospital, according to the police narrative.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Springer Boulevard just after 7:00 p.m.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and have spoken to several witnesses.