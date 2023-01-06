LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting in Southwest Little Rock.

According to investigators, one person was found deceased in the 9400 block of Stagecoach Road just after 6:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Investigators said two people, thought to be juveniles, were taken into custody at the scene, along with a long gun, but it is unclear at this time if they had any role in the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.