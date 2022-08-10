Pine Bluff police say a second arrest has been made in connection with a July homicide and arson investigation.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police say a second arrest has been made in connection with a July homicide and arson investigation.

According to investigators, 42-year-old James Dixson of Pine Bluff was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Nicky Woodfork’s body was found on July 26 in a burning home in the 2300 block of West 11th Street.

Woodfork was found to have died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said 42-year-old Kevin McKinney was arrested on August 3rd.

McKinney is facing capital murder, arson, abuse of a corpse, gun and drug charges.

Dixson was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center.