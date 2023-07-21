PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police and city officials held a news conference Friday afternoon to address the city’s recent homicides, suspects updates and steps to take moving forward.

RECENT HOMICIDES IN PINE BLUFF

Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson updated the public on homicides from May 7 to July 16. Richardson noted that rewards are offered in the following cases.

May 7: A shooting at Martin Luther King Park claimed the life of 16-year-old Tyler Thorton. Police said that a group of people were gathered at the park when someone began shooting during an altercation. Three suspects, including Will Rodgers, were identified and are in custody.

June 9: A 17-year-old young man was found dead in the front passenger seat of a Nissan Altima after a shooting on North Hazel and Havis Street. During the investigation, 19-year-old Damonte Harris as well as a 16 and 17-year-old were arrested.

July 11: A 17-year-old was shot and killed in a shooting on South Orlando Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Detectives arrested 17-year-old Omarius Moore in connection to this incident.

July 15: A shooting on East Lake Drive left a 16-year-old dead. Investigators said that this was in retaliation to an altercation earlier that week. Detectives arrested 17-year-old Morgan Leon in connection to this shooting. There are two other suspects at large, including 17-year-old Kylon Bead.

July 16: A 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old young man were killed at a drive-by shooting West 17th near Hazel Street. Police said a suspect’s vehicle was located but the suspect fled from 37th Street in a Chevrolet Camaro. No arrests have been made in this case.

SUSPECTS AND CHARGES

Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter gave an update on formal charges filed in each case.

May 7: Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder. It is unknown if Will Rodgers has been formally charged at this time.

June 9: Damonte Harris along with two other suspects in this case have not been formally charged.

July 11: Formal charges are still pending against Omarius Moore.

July 15: Charges are still pending against Morgan Leon and another suspect in this case.

July 16: No one is in custody at this time.

MISSION TO CURB VIOLENCE

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington spoke on community efforts and programs that could help curb violence in the city. One of the efforts is the Group Violence Intervention Program.

The mayor said that the city will work with schools and neighborhoods to connect with resources to avoid future violence. The program will include jobs, workforce training, mentors and mental health services.

Mayor Washington said that the city will hold a town hall meeting on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at the convention center to learn more about the program.

City officials also addressed residents’ concerns including questions about the process within the justice system and the city’s environment.