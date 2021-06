PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are looking for a teenager wanted for capital murder.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Keundre Parker is wanted for a June 7 homicide.

Detectives say Parker is known to frequent the areas of Howard Drive and 31st and Fir Street.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact detectives at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.