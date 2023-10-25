PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Detectives in Pine Bluff are searching for a man wanted for capital murder and asking to public for help locating the suspect.

Police are searching 21-year-old Marquis Latrael Sission who is wanted for capital murder in connection to the death of Vincent Peal Jr. who was killed in Sunday shooting on North University on Oct. 22.

Detectives describe Sission as a 5’9 male with black dreadlocked hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 9510 Highway 270 in White Hall and is considered armed and dangerous.

Sission is the fifth suspect connected to the deadly Sunday shooting. Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said they have arrested 29-year-old Henry McAllister, 21-year-old Jaheim Ramsey and 22-year-old Cordareyell Daniels.

Police say they are still searching for 21-year-old Deontae Coleman in addition to Sission.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.