PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police say one teen is dead, another shot and a third injured by a vehicle after a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers saw a gray van run a red light at a high rate of speed at 1:33 a.m. Officers stopped the van and several men got out to tell officers their friend had been shot at a West 5th Street bar and grill.

The officers followed the van to the hospital while other officers went to the nightspot where they determined two 17-year-olds had been shot and one 18-year-old had been struck by a vehicle.

Police report one of the 17-year-olds sustained a severe gunshot wound and the teen was later pronounced dead at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy. According to the PBPD, this is the 10th homicide in Pine Bluff in 2023.

The other 17-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the 18-year-old had been struck by the victim vehicle while fleeing from the shooting and had non-life-threatening injuries to his eye and face.

A police spokesperson said there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the PBPD detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

A reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in all Pine Bluff homicides.