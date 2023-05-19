PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Authorities in Pine Bluff said they have identified a suspect in a shooting Thursday night that left one person dead.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said they are looking for 21-year-old Vincent Glenn Tyler Jr. in connection with the shooting.

Officers said they responded to the area of the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Elm Street just before 11:30 p.m. after getting a call of a vehicle in the roadway. The officers said when they arrived they found a pickup with a 44-year-old man in the seat.

The officers reported the man had suffered several gunshot wounds, and the Jefferson County coroner declared him dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Tyler as a suspect in the shooting Friday afternoon. They described him as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and having an average build and noted that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the location of Vincent Glenn Tyler Jr. is asked to call the Pine Bluff Police Department tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.