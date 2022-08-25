PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was found dead outside a home Wednesday night.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a vehicle in the driveway that was damaged by gunfire.

Police said they also found a 25-year-old man between the car and the home. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab to determine the official cause and manner of death.

This is the city’s 19th homicide of the year, authorities said. Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact detectives at 870-730-2090 or dispatchers at 870-541-5300.