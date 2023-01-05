PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a deadly apartment shooting, marking the city’s first homicide of 2023.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at the Regency Arms Apartments around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man on the ground who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time. The victim’s body is being taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab to determine an official cause and manner of death.

Officials with the PBPD said that there is no information on a suspect at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact detectives at 870-730-2096 or dispatchers at 870-541-5300.

Police also added that this shooting marks the city’s first homicide since Sept. 14, 2022.