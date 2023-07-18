PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police have made an arrest in a July 11 deadly shooting on South Orlando Street that left one teen dead.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Omarius Moore was arrested and is facing a capital murder charge in the shooting death. Moore is being charged as an adult.

Investigators said officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of South Orlando Street around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

Officers located a male teen with apparent gunshot wounds. The teen was then transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Moore is now in the custody of the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center.

The killing was the city’s 11th homicide this year.