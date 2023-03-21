PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff arrested a suspect Monday evening in connection with a deadly January shooting at an apartment complex.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers arrested 20-year-old David Burnett in connection with the shooting of Demarcuz Scott.

David Burnett

On Jan. 4, police said they were responding to a call of a shooting at Regency Arms Apartments. When they arrived they found Scott suffering from a gunshot wound, later pronouncing him dead on the scene.

Toward the end of the month, investigators identified Burnett as a suspect in the case and asked the public for help in finding him.

Burnett was booked into Jefferson County Jail and is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery. There is no word at this time when his first trial date will be.