PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left a teen dead.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the area of 28th and Elm Street shortly after 1 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found the teen, who was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County deputy coroner.

According to investigators, the victim was determined to be 17-years-old.

Police have not released any information on the victim’s identity or a suspect at this time.

Police said the victim’s body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.