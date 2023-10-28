PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a shooting at a gas station Friday night.

Officers said that they arrived on scene at 7:45 p.m. at the Fast Mart on East Harding Avenue in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, officers said that they found a man lying on the ground in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the PBPD said that 23-year-old Henry Raymond Arnold Jr. is wanted in connection with the shooting after an altercation that happened inside the business.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating Arnold who is approximately 5’6 and 185 pounds. Police said that Arnold should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 and ask for Detective Jason Boykins, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.