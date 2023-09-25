PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Griderfield Ladd Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

When officers arrived, they said they found both a man and a woman in the home suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim was transported to a local hospital and the female was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said that there is no suspect in the homicide at this time and the motive is unknown.

Police will not identify the shooting victim until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.