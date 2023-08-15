LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said detectives are investigating a deadly July shooting as a homicide.

PBPD officials said officers responded to the 800 block of South Myrtle Street on July 29 just after 1 p.m. after being called about gunshots in the area. When they arrived, officers said they talked to 49-year-old Christopher Harris, who said he didn’t know anything about the gunshots.

Officers said they searched the area and collected evidence, leaving around 1:40 p.m. Just 10 minutes later, officials said, officers were dispatched back to the same location and found Harris suffering from a gunshot wound and lying face down at a nearby home.

Authorities said Harris was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and then to UAMS, where he was initially listed as being in critical condition.

Officials with the PBPD said detectives were called just after 8 p.m. on July 31 and told by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office that Harris had died from his injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is urged by law enforcement to call the detective tip line at 870-730-2106 and ask for Detective Jason Boykins or call the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is the 17th homicide reported by the Pine Bluff Police Department in 2023.