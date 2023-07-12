PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night.

According to the Pine Bluff Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of South Orlando Street around 9:40 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found the teen lying near the street with gunshot wounds.

Officers said the teen was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. The victim’s identity will not be released due to the victim’s age.

Officials with the PBPD have not released suspect information at this time. Officers said that the motive of the shooting is still undetermined.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 870-730-2106 or 870-730-2090. You can reach dispatchers at 870-541-5300.

This is the city’s 11th homicide this year.