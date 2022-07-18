PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left a 16-year-old dead.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, the shooting happened on the 1100 block of West 5th Avenue.

Police said that there are people in custody, but no charges have been filed yet.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at 870-541-5300.

