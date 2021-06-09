Pine Bluff police investigating 3rd homicide in 3 days

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating the third homicide in three days, after multiple shootings left two men and a 14-year-old girl dead.

Two of the homicides were a block away from each other and the last one just a mile away.

The most recent homicide marks the 10th in the city so far this year.

Barbara Redix takes us back to Sunday night when she heard gunshots ring out around 9 p.m.

“I stood there for a minute and grabbed her and we just stood in place and I told my 11-year-old granddaughter to get on the floor,” Redix said.

Then Monday night more of the same.

“I heard the shots, which around here it isn’t uncommon but what was uncommon it was a succession of shots – it was just no stop,” A woman who lives nearby said.

A block away from the first shooting on South Maple Street, police found a 14-year-old girl in a car with gunshot wounds.

“Her life was just beginning and now just to be cut short just like that – it’s sad,” Redix said.

Tuesday night 38-year-old Jason Anderson, was shot and killed on West 8th Avenue.

People who live nearby said that they are worried about more violence in the future.