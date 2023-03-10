PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff have identified the three additional suspects wanted in connection to a deadly Tuesday evening shooting.

Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department said they are looking for 17-year-old Dashon Cobbs Jr., 18-year-old Quentine Lowe and 20-year-old Kenon Smith in connection with the shooting that left an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old dead.

Investigators said all three men are from Pine Bluff and describe Cobbs as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds, Lowe as standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds and Smith standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Dashon Cobbs Jr. image from Pine Bluff Police Department

Quentine Lowe, image from Pine Bluff Police Department

Kenon Smith, image from Pine Bluff Police Department

Police said that all three suspects are facing charges including two counts each of capital murder and first-degree battery degree, as well as single counts of terroristic acts and tampering with physical evidence.

Detectives already arrested 21-year-old Kavon Bledsoe in connection with the shooting. He is facing two counts of capital murder, among other charges.

The incident happened when police said that officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sunset Village Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found one woman in the front seat of a car, as well as a young woman and a teen boy in the backseat suffering from gunshot wounds. A fourth victim was found nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The killings were the fifth and sixth homicides of 2023 in Pine Bluff.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2096, the tip line at 870-730-2106 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.