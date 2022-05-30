PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police have identified the victim and arrested the suspect in a killing that happened last week.

Police said they arrested 34-year-old Ronald Spraglin in connection to the death of 61-year-old Willie Buckley.

Police said the death happened in the 2200 block of 10th Avenue Friday evening.

Authorities said Spraglin was booked into the Jefferson County Jail after being taken into custody near the scene. He is facing charges of first-degree murder.

This is the city’s 14th homicide of 2022.