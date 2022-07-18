PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff investigators are now searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that left a 16-year-old dead Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Cartez Lamontrea Davis is being sought by police in the shooting and could be facing a capital murder charge.

Davis is described as 5 foot 8 and around 145 pounds.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 5th Avenue.

Officers discovered a 16-year-old male shooting victim inside the door of the home, who was soon pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner.

Police have also said that the shooting appears to be the result of an ongoing altercation. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on Davis’ location is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.