PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police have identified a man wanted in connection with a Monday night deadly shooting.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department identified 29-year-old Matthew Alan Ferry as a suspect in the shooting death that happened on Grider Field Ladd Road.

After receiving reports of the shooting, police officials said they found a woman and man who had been shot. Authorities said the man was taken to a local hospital and the woman died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

Police said Ferry is about 5 feet and 10 inches tall with brown eyes. Authorities said he was last known to live in the 2000 block of West 5th Street in Pine Bluff. He was last seen driving a dark red Dodge Charger with Arkansas license AMY 36S, officials said.

Image of Matthew Alan Ferry provided by the Pine Bluff Police Department

Image of Dodge Charger with Arkansas license AMY 36S provided by the Pine Bluff Police Department

Ferry is considered armed and dangerous, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.