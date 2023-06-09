PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police said a 17-year-old was found dead in a car after an overnight shooting.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, the shooting happened in the intersection of North Hazel and Havis Street around 12:40 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found the teen in the front passenger seat of the car.

Police said the teen had been shot and was unresponsive at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the police department said that there is no suspect information at this time. The motive for this shooting is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 870-730-2106 or 870-730-2090.

This is the city’s 10th homicide of 2023.