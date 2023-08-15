PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police have a man in custody connected to a Saturday homicide.

According to investigators, 22-year-old Julius Ford was arrested in Arkadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said officers found 30-year-old Ryan Wear shot in the face inside his vehicle near the Pine Bluff Shopping Center on Harding Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Wear was taken to a local hospital but later died from his wounds.

Officials said Ford will now be transported to the W.C. Dub Brassell Detention Center where he will face a Capital Murder charge.