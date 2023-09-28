PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff have said that the suspect in a deadly Monday night shooting has been arrested.

According to police, 29-year-old Matthew Ferry was located and arrested by the Rogers Police Department after an anonymous tip was called in.

Ferry was transported from Bentonville to Pine Bluff where he is facing charges of capital murder and first-degree battery.

The arrest comes after police were called to a home in the 200 block of Griderfield Ladd Road for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year old Courtney Clary dead and 39-year-old Samuel Stenberg injured.