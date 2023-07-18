PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff said Tuesday that they have made an arrest in a shooting early Saturday morning that left one person dead and another injured.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said 17-year-old Morgan Leon is facing a charge of capital murder tied to a shooting on East Lake Drive.

Investigators said officers originally responded to the 3600 block of East Lake Drive shortly after 4 a.m. after getting reports of gunfire in the area.

The officers said they found a pistol lying in the road in the area, and when they got out of the vehicle to get it, the officer spotted a man lying in the grass about 50 feet off of the road.

The officers said the man was unresponsive and had an apparent gunshot wound. The Jefferson County deputy coroner arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Not long after finding the first victim, police said they were alerted to a second man with a gunshot injury, who told officers he ran away from East Lake Drive where he said the shooting happened, adding that he went through a wooded area and knocked on the first door he came to looking for help.

That man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, with authorities saying he had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Leon has been through a probable cause hearing and that she would be charged in this case as an adult. She is currently being held at the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials noted this case was the 12th homicide in Pine Bluff in 2023.