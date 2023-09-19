PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police said they arrested a 17-year-old shooting suspect wanted in a July shooting at a high school football game Friday night.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said that Ta’Couri McKinzie was taken into custody at the Watson Chapel High School football game.

Police said that McKinzie was the third suspect wanted in a shooting that happened on East Lake Drive early in the morning of July 15.

Authorities said that 16-year-old Damien Pierson was killed in the shooting and another teenager was also injured.

McKinzie is currently being held at the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center. He is facing charges of capital murder, first-degree battery, being a minor in possession of a firearm and engaging in a violent criminal group activity. Authorities said that he will be charged as an adult.

Police officials said that 17-year-old Morgan Leon and 17-year-old Kylon Bead are also both currently in custody in connection with the shooting.

Leon is facing a capital murder charge and will also be charged as an adult in this case. Bead is facing charges of capital murder and two counts of first-degree battery.