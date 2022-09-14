PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left one man dead and two people injured.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of South Elm Street after receiving reports of a shooting shortly before 2 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found two victims outside of the home with gunshot wounds.

Police said 60-year-old Jerry Simmons was found inside the doorway of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Both surviving victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said one of the victims had to undergo surgery.

Simmons’ body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the official cause and manner of death.

This is the 20th homicide for Pine Bluff in 2022.