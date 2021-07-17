Pine Bluff police: 1 dead, 1 injured after deadly domestic shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating a domestic-related homicide Saturday on Belmoor Avenue.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a 55-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son, both with gunshot wounds.

Police say that the suspect was at the home and was engaged in a physical fight with another person when officers arrived on scene just before 4 p.m.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where the mother was found to have non-life-threatening wounds. The male victim died from his injuries.

Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody and was found to be the son and brother of the respective victims.

Investigators say he is currently being held on a possible charge of first-degree murder.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown and continues to be investigated.

This is the 14th homicide in Pine Bluff for 2021.