PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police are investigating after they say a man was found dead at a park in Pine Bluff Wednesday night.

Currently, the police are asking the public for any information involving this homicide.

“We need people that’s willing to talk to us. Somebody almost always sees something,” said Sgt. Richard Wegner.

He says no information is unimportant. No matter if you “see something at the time of the crime or hear something after the fact.”

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers were patrolling the area of Short 3rd Avenue and Grant Street after receiving reports of gunshots around 11:30 p.m.

Officers said they found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead on the scene in the park.

Sgt. Wegner says in his 25 years with the department, he’s seen his share of crime at the park where the body was found.

With this crime taking place where kids play, he adds that there has been an uptick in juvenile crime in the city, but it’s still early in the investigation to tell if youth were involved in this homicide.

Police said the body was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of death.

The PBPD also noted that this will the city’s 5th homicide of the year.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact detectives at 870-730-2090.