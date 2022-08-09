PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Pine Bluff officer was arrested Monday after police say she was accused of insurance fraud and filing a false police report.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Sydney Dowd was arrested following an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Arkansas Insurance Department.

Investigators say Dowd’s apartment was flooded on April 9 because of a leak in another apartment.

The apartment manager was able to access the damage and informed Dowd soon after.

The investigator said in a report that Dowd then initiated a renter’s insurance police later that same day with Allstate insurance after being notified of the damage.

The report said that policy had personal property limits of $50,000 and on April 12 Dowd filed a claim saying that the water damage occurred on April 11, instead of April 9, and then filed a police report also alleging the damage occurred on April 11.

The affidavit said a representative took a recorded statement from Dowd on April 13 and she again said the damage occurred April 11. She also said several items in the apartment were damaged.

The investigator stated that Dowd gave a false date of loss, knowing the damage had occurred to her apartment before she took out the renter’s policy. The claim was denied.

Dowd was booked into the adult detention center but has since bonded out. She was placed on administrative leave with pay pending further investigation.

Dowd has worked with the department since October of 2018 and has worked with Patrol Division and SWAT.