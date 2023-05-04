PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Pine Bluff man was arrested and is facing a murder charge after a Wednesday night deadly hit and run incident.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Olive Street just after 9 p.m. After arriving, police said that a man was lying in the street.

Police said that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Officials with the PBPD said that witnesses told officers that someone in a red truck struck the man and continued driving. The driver was identified as 61-year-old Farrel Cousin.

Officers said they located the vehicle using the department’s camera system throughout the city. Cousin was found shortly after, police said.

Cousin was taken into custody at his home and booked into the Jefferson County jail. He is facing a second-degree murder charge.

This is Pine Bluff’s seventh homicide of 2023.