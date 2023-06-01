PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Pine Bluff man Thursday night facing charges of 85 felony counts of theft, forgery and abuse of office.

43-year-old Maurice Taggart is the former executive director of the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency.

Taggart is accused of misappropriating funds from that agency.

Court documents show Taggart allegedly submitted invoices totaling more than $600 thousand for asbestos cleanup on behalf of a Texas company owned by Roderick Morris.

Prosecutors say RM Group LLC was paid for work that had been done by another company.

Taggart’s bond was set at $150 thousand.