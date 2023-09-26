PINE BLUFF, Ark. – With two people killed over the last two days, Pine Bluff surpassed the number of homicides in the city in 2022.

Pine Bluff police are currently looking for a man they believe shot two people Monday at a home on Griderfield Ladd Road. Authorities said 29-year-old Matthew Ferry is their suspect, believed to have left one woman dead and a man injured. They said he was last seen driving a dark red Dodge Charger.

On Belmoor Drive Sunday, another deadly shooting resulted in the arrest of Donovan Cuthbertson in connection with the death of Racheal Crouch and the shooting of another man who was last listed in critical condition.

Lynn Heagler Davis said she won’t forget what she saw after she walked out to the car carrying Racheal Crouch in the front yard of her home.

“I looked inside the car and saw all the blood, that’s when I knew it was not an accident,” Davis said.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, 22 homicides have occurred so far in 2023 as of Tuesday afternoon. There were 21 in 2022, with an all-time high of 30 in 2021.

Davis said she can’t make sense of someone with that much hate.

“They have lost respect for humanity, for the other person, and I don’t know how they get that back,” she said.

Comparing Pine Bluff to the nearby city of Little Rock per capita with a population of 100,000 shows the capital city’s current homicide rate is 21.2. Pine Bluff more than doubles that at 55.7.

Davis grew up in Pine Bluff more than 50 years ago and she said remembers her family in the same home, leaving their doors unlocked and walking anywhere around town. Now they have bars over their doors and windows to deter crime.

She said she has seen jobs, entertainment and people leave Pine Bluff as crime comes closer to her doorstep. However, she believes the mayor and police chief are doing all they can. She wants to see support around them from leaders who connect with the whole community.

“They can’t handle this by themselves,” Davis said. “More needs to be done.”

Pine Bluff now has just over half as many homicides as Little Rock which sits at 43 so far in 2023. A record-breaking 81 people were killed in the city of Little Rock in 2022.