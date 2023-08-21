PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Pine Bluff family is continuing to call for justice after the death of their loved one, this comes as police have identified another suspect they believe to be connected to a deadly July shooting.

Police have identified 18-year-old Dillen Finch, also known as Tek, as the third suspect in the July drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

The drive-by shooting happened at a house on the 2300 block of West 17th near Hazel Street on July 16.

Officers said that the two young men were shot outside the home and the girl was struck by a bullet while she was in the living room.

Although police have not released the names of the victims, the family of 14-year-old Vaniya Bennett said for weeks they have been calling for justice.

Bennett’s aunt, Rachel Will says she never imagined she would have to go to Bennett’s funeral.

“Seeing her lay in that casket was the hardest thing.” Will said, “This is Vaniya, we’re talking about a 14-year-old who had her whole life ahead of her, but it was taken because someone wanted to do a drive-by.”

Will says her death should never have happened.

“Vaniya didn’t deserve this, Vaniya didn’t know those people who shot her,” Will said.

As police are searching for the third suspect, Will said if anyone knows information they should come forward.

“If there’s more people that were involved, I want justice for Vaniya I want her to live on,” Will said.

Will adds that she is still hurting over the loss, and she misses her presence every day.

“I do miss her being around helping me. She used to tell me about my health because I do have high blood pressure and diabetic and she made sure I took my medicines when she stayed with me,” said Will.

Will says Bennett’s life was taken before it could even begin.

“She was supposed to be in school like last week when school started and she was supposed to be a 9th grader,” Will said.

Pine Bluff police say Finch is considered armed and dangerous and are asking the public for help locating him.

Finch is expected to face two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of a terroristic act and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to police.

Two other men have been arrested in the case and are expected to face charges of two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of Terroristic Act and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the PBPD at 870-541-5300.