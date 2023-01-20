PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Pine Bluff family gathered to celebrate the life of their loved one.

39-year-old Harold Withers was shot and killed on January 9th on Port Road and Byrd street in Pine Bluff.

This is Pine Bluff’s second homicide of 2022.

Where Withers’ life was taken is where his friends and family held a balloon release where they reflected on his memory.

Shouts of “we love you squirt,” filled the air along with the balloons.

The family says Squirt was a nickname given to Withers when he was a child.

Police say they located Withers with gunshot wounds inside a car that was partially in the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We just want justice for my son. What happened to him he didn’t deserve,” says Harold Withers Sr as he describes this tragedy as a “nightmare.”

Squirt leaves behind two sons and his cousin, Fernand Gardner says “he was a father first.”

One of Withers’ boys is now left without both of his parents. Harold Withers’ wife died in a car accident a few years back.

Gardner says Harold’s son is “defiantly taking it hard.”

“I mean to not have a parent, can you imagine?”

The family says, not only do they want justice for Squirt, but they want change as there is too much senseless violence going on in the world.

“Our young boys are dying. Our men are dying. It’s got to stop. Today, tomorrow, sometime it’s got to stop,” said Gardner.

The Pine Bluff Police Department are still searching for information that can lead to a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2096, the tip line at 870-730-2106, or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

Information can also be shared through messenger from the departments Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd.