PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police have upgraded battery charges to murder after a man injured in a roadway collision later died from his injuries.

According to investigators, officers responded to a hit-and-run collision just before 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Sulphur Springs and West Greenway involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Officers were able to locate 37-year-old Dammario Kye who was badly injured. Kye was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries on Friday.

Through the investigation, police say they discovered that Kye was attempting to pass a yellow SUV driven by 31-year-old Shevonte Anderson, who witnesses said intentionally swerved to hit Kye.

Officers say they discovered that the two were involved in a domestic disturbance call on Sulphur Springs Road just before the incident.

Police say Anderson was located two hours after the crash and was arrested for first-degree battery and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

After Kye’s death on Friday, the first-degree battery charge has now been upgraded to second-degree murder.