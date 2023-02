PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Perry County arrested a man Monday in connection to the death of a man found in the Ouachita National Forest.

Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Garrett Wesley Mayes in connection to the death of Christopher Scott Pointer.

Deputies opened a homicide investigation after officials said hikers found Pointer’s body.

Mayes is being held in the Perry County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder.