LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies are currently investigating a death in the College Station area.

Deputies said the death happened near Rangle and 3M road in College Station.

Deputies are on scene of a death investigation near Rangle and 3M Road in College Station. Please avoid the area. More details will be released as they come available. #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/GgVNeOYID5 — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) June 16, 2021

Officials ask anyone to avoid the area while they investigate.