PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Monday night shooting at an intersection left one man dead.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunshots on Port Road near Byrd Street around 7 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found 39-year-old Harold Withers shot inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the vehicle was partially in the roadway in this intersection.

Withers’ body is being sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab to determine an official cause and manner of death, police said.

Officials with the PBPD said that there is no known suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 870-730-2096.

This is the city’s 2nd homicide of the year.