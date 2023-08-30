PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A domestic altercation between a son and a father left one dead and the other injured, according to Pine Bluff police.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to #1 Hillcroft St. for a reported shooting.

Officers found two men had been shot, 43-year-old Maurice Taggart and his son. Officers said both transported to a local hospital, where Taggart later died.

During the investigation, police said there was an altercation between the father and son fighting over a pistol which led to them shooting each other.

PBPD said this is still an on-going investigation and more information will be released as more details are provided.

This is the city’s 19th homicide of 2023.