MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The owner of a massage parlor in Arkansas is now facing multiple charges, including human trafficking.

On July 29, Blytheville Police responded to a disturbance at Royal Asian Massage on East Main Suite H. A woman told officers she was locked inside the business after she refused to continue to perform sexual acts on behalf of business owner Zhuo Liu, 52, from Chicago, Illinois.

Police said the victim was not from the area.

Detectives worked with other agencies to secure warrants against Liu for trafficking of persons (adult), second-degree false imprisonment, and first-degree promoting prostitution.

Liu was arrested in University City, Missouri, and has been extradited back to Arkansas. She was given a temporary bond of $1 million cash.

Police said the massage parlor was immediately shut down. We spoke to Will Sparks, who works at a business next door, about the owner.

“She didn’t say speak very good English herself, so we would help her pay her bills whenever she needed them. She was sweet, very sweet. It just goes to show the most trusting people can be the worst people you’ll ever meet,” Sparks said.