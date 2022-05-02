TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana, Arkansas are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday.

According to police, officers were called to The Links apartments on Links Drive around 1:47 a.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot.

Texarkana police notified the Miller County Coroner’s Office and the deceased person’s next of kin.

The Criminal Investigation Division arrived and began gathering information and speaking to witnesses about the incident.

If you have any information about this crime, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3130 or Crime Stoppers at 903-798-7867. Thank you for any assistance.

This investigation is ongoing.