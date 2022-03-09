LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released the identity of the victim who was stabbed on Overby Drive.

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Benito Guzman-Martinez of Little Rock.

In a Tuesday social post, the Little Rock Police Department said that an investigation was underway after an overnight homicide.

Later Tuesday evening, police said that Vicente Garcia-Nicolas was arrested for the death of Martinez.

Garcia-Nicolas is facing first-degree murder charges and is held on a $1,000,000 bond.