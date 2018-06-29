Over 14 Lbs. of Marijuana, Stolen Firearm Seized in Jonesboro Drug Bust, Arrest Made

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JONESBORO, Ark. - Investigators have made one arrest after seizing over 14 pounds of marijuana, cash, a stolen firearm during a Friday drug bust.

The Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted the search at an apartment near the 600 block of S. Culberhouse Street.

Nathaniel Rhodes, 35, was arrested at the apartment after attempting to flee from officers before the search, according to the police report.

Investigators seized 6,663 grams (14.7 pounds) of suspected marijuana, three sets of digital scales, $27,873 in cash and a loaded handgun that had previously been reported as stolen.

He is being held at the Craighead County Jail.

Rhodes has been charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms (Class Y felony), possession of firearm by certain person (Class B felony), Possession of Schedule VI drugs with purpose to deliver (Class C felony) possession of drug paraphernalia (Class D felony) theft by receiving firearm (Class D felony) and resisting arrest (Class A Misdemeanor).

A hearing has yet to be schedule for Rhodes.